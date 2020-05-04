NCT Dream release a chic poster as the third artists up for SM Entertainment's 'Beyond Live' concert series

NCT Dream are coming soon with their very own, 'Beyond the Dream Show' via 'V Live+'!

NCT Dream will be greeting fans with their very own 'Beyond Live' online concert as the third SM Entertainment artists up, this May 10 at 3 PM KST. Previously, SM Entertainment launched their state-of-the-art 'Beyond Live' online concert series with artists like SuperM and WayV.



Fans can look forward to NCT Dream performing songs from their newest mini album 'Reload' for the first time ever live during this 'Beyond the Dream Show', in addition to unique online concert experiences using interactive technology.





Will you be tuning in to NCT Dream's 'Beyond the Dream Show'?