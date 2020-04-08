Suzy unveils stunning B cuts for 'Guess' shoot

Suzy has unveiled stunning B cuts for her 'Guess' photo shoot.



The singer-songwriter modeled for the brand's latest jean collection in light blue denim and white along with an overall loose fit. On April 8, Suzy's label Management SOOP revealed the below B cuts of the star on Instagram.



Though the B cuts below weren't chosen for the final pictorial, Suzy still looks as stunning as ever.



In other news, Suzy recently donated 100 million Won ($81,896.11 USD) to the international non-government organization Good Neighbors to help with COVID-18 relief efforts.

