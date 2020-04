Suzy makes looking good effortless in her newest photoshoot for GUESS jeans.

The recently revealed photoshoot from the brand's latest collection shows off Suzy's effortless beauty as she poses in relaxed looks with pastel tones. Netizens have been in awe over her effortless and charming look, saying:





"This is why everyone's obsessed with her."

"She's... ridiculously pretty."

"She is just the epitome of beauty. Gotta be born with it."

Check out the rest of the pictures below!