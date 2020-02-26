Suzy, Hyeri, Kang Ho Dong & Gong Yoo each donate over $80K for coronavirus relief efforts

Suzy, Hyeri, Kang Ho Dong, and Gong Yoo are among the latest celebrities to donate 100 million Won ($82,299.78 USD) each to aid in coronavirus relief efforts.



On February 26, reports revealed Suzy had donated 100 million Won to non-government charity organization Good Neighbors as she felt the seriousness of the ongoing outbreak. The money will be going towards aid for those from low-income families. Hyeri has also donated 100 million Won to Save the Children, who'll be using the funds to provide emergency assistance to children in the city of Daegu and the North Gyeongsang Province and to provide daily necessities to children from low-income families.



Kang Ho Dong has donated to ChildFund Korea, while actor Gong Yoo donated to the Community Chest of Korea.



In related news, South Korea currently has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus outside of China.

