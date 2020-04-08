Kim Gu Ra confirms he's living with girlfriend

Kim Gu Ra has revealed he's currently living with his girlfriend.



The TV personality previously confirmed he was dating someone new following his divorce in 2015, and on April 8, Kim Gu Ra personally told fans on his YouTube channel that they are now living together. He expressed, "I live with my girlfriend these days. My girlfriend even makes me breakfast."



Kim Gu Ra continued, "I go to a restaurant often, but my girlfriend makes me breakfast now. I don't have a reason to go there anymore."



In related news, Kim Gu Ra is known to have divorced his wife of 18 years in 2015 due to financial conflict. He's also known as the father of rapper GREE, who recently made a comeback with "Him".

