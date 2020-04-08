2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Gu Ra confirms he's living with girlfriend

Kim Gu Ra has revealed he's currently living with his girlfriend.

The TV personality previously confirmed he was dating someone new following his divorce in 2015, and on April 8, Kim Gu Ra personally told fans on his YouTube channel that they are now living together. He expressed, "I live with my girlfriend these days. My girlfriend even makes me breakfast."

Kim Gu Ra continued, "I go to a restaurant often, but my girlfriend makes me breakfast now. I don't have a reason to go there anymore."  

In related news, Kim Gu Ra is known to have divorced his wife of 18 years in 2015 due to financial conflict. He's also known as the father of rapper GREE, who recently made a comeback with "Him".

Newsha465 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

And we needed to know about this.. Why?
Somebody was going to go to this restaurant and meet him while dreaming on relationship with him?
And this is a warning that he is taken?

Danezu2 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

I'm glad for him!

