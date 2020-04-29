47

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Actress Song Hye Kyo talks about her career and more for May issue of 'Elle Singapore'

AKP STAFF

Actress Song Hye Kyo talked about her career and more for the May issue of 'Elle Singapore'.

The striking actress graced the cover of the magazine, and she took on a warm, summer concept in yellow, peach makeup, and messy hair. On her career, Song Hye Kyo expressed, "I think I've been very fortunate. Being able to be in such amazing productions since I was young, and those productions doing well along with receiving love from so many people. That's why I'm where I am today - and I'm very thankful for that." 

Read Song Hye Kyo's full interview for 'Elle Singapore' here

Stay tuned for updates on Song Hye Kyo.

3

homoschmexical394 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

she's like a vampire with her never changing beauty. absolutely gorgeous.

2

claral789 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

One of the most beautiful actresses in Korea. I love it.

"On self improvement, challenges and staying on the top of her game." That's the way to go girl. Fighting :)

