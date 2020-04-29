Actress Song Hye Kyo talks about her career and more for May issue of 'Elle Singapore'

Actress Song Hye Kyo talked about her career and more for the May issue of 'Elle Singapore'.



The striking actress graced the cover of the magazine, and she took on a warm, summer concept in yellow, peach makeup, and messy hair. On her career, Song Hye Kyo expressed, "I think I've been very fortunate. Being able to be in such amazing productions since I was young, and those productions doing well along with receiving love from so many people. That's why I'm where I am today - and I'm very thankful for that."



Read Song Hye Kyo's full interview for 'Elle Singapore' here.



Stay tuned for updates on Song Hye Kyo.



