30 minutes ago

ASTRO view the moon in 'Knock' concept trailer

ASTRO have dropped their concept trailer for "Knock"!

In the teaser video above, ASTRO view the moon and are all connected by its sight. "Knock" is the title song of their upcoming seventh mini album 'Gateway', which drops on May 4 KST.

Watch ASTRO's "Knock" concept trailer above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

