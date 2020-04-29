Super Junior's Yesung waits under the rain in 'SM Station' teaser images for upcoming collab with Suran

Super Junior's Yesung is featured in the latest 'SM Station' teaser images for his upcoming collaboration with Suran.



After their first and second set of teaser images, the rainy theme for Yesung and Suran's collaboration is clear. The Super Junior member and R&B singer are joining together for an acoustic pop duet titled "Still Standing", which drops on May 1 KST.






