Kim Tae Hee and her 'Hi Bye, Mama' daughter pose for sweet 'family selfie' for her Instagram

Kim Tae Hee, star of the drama 'Hi Bye, Mama,' recently posed for an adorable selfie with Seo Woo Jin, the child actor who plays her daughter, Seo Woo.



In the image, which the actress posted on her personal Instagram on March 8 KST, the two are all smiles as they pose dressed in character, making finger hearts for the camera.

"If I ask 'what's acting,' you respond, 'becoming Seo Woo,'" she began the accompanying caption. "Woo Jinnie, who is more serious and calmly focused than anyone on set, your usual image is that of a tough and mischievous boy, but at the sound of the director's 'Ready,' you sincerely become Seo Woo and are a true actor who knows how to enjoy acting. Thank you, Seo Woo-yah!"







The hashtags accompanying the post read: "Seo Woo Jin," "Hi Bye, Mama," "real personality is a tough guy," and "owner of a 180 reversal charm."





In response to the tender post, Kim Tae Hee's Instagram followers left a number of comments, including one that stated: "Seo Woo is cute and [Tae Hee] unnie is beautiful, you're a fantasy-like combination."







Meanwhile, Seo Woo Jin has drawn attention for being cast to play Kim Tae Hee's daughter despite being a boy.

Check out Kim Tae Hee's Instagram post below!