'Hi Bye, Mama' gains attention for casting a boy for the role of Kim Tae Hee's daughter

Kim Tae Hee's newest drama 'Hi Bye, Mama' has gained netizen attention due to its unique casting decision.

It seems as though the role of Kim Tae Hee's daughter is played by male child actor Seo Woo Jin! The casting team explained this decision saying: "We decided to go with this casting for the actors to be more in sync and due to the high resemblance with Kim Tae Hee."





SEO WOO JIN

KIM TAE HEE ON THE RIGHT AS A CHILD

The writer for the drama, Kwon Hye Soo, has also cast a female child actress for the role of a male child in 'Confession Couple'. 'Hi Bye, Mama' has already gained much attention with high ratings as it marks Kim Tae Hee's long-awaited return to the small screen.

What do you think of this casting decision?