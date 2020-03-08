A Pink's Na Eun is a stunning free spirit in new campaign for Adidas Korea's S/S 2020 women's collection

A Pink member Na Eun selected as a campaign model for the Adidas Korea S/S 2020 women's collection.



This is the second time that Na Eun has been chosen as a campaign model for the brand, having previously modeled for them back in 2018.



In a 15-second commercial for the campaign, Na Eun is seen in a comfortable and stylish workout look, creating a free-spirited atmosphere as she dances with strong and bold movements as if she is all alone in her private practice room. Through the latest campaign, Adidas wants to convey to women the importance of recognizing their true selves and enjoying life in their own individual ways with confidence.



Meanwhile, more of Na Eun's new campaign can be found on Adidas Korea's official social media channels.



Check out the commercial above and some photos from the campaign below!



