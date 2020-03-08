Lee Kwang Soo unable to appear in March 8 episode of 'Running Man' due to ankle surgery after car accident

Lee Kwang Soo was recently unable to film SBS variety show 'Running Man' due to continued treatment following last week's car accident.



During the episode, which aired on March 8 at 5 PM KST, fellow cast member Yoo Jae Suk explained the situation, adding, "Lee Kwang Soo was unable to film with us because of an ankle fracture he sustained from his car accident last week[...] He said that he has to receive surgery."





Yoo Jae Suk, as well as other cast members Ji Seok Jin, Kim Jong Guk, Song Ji Hyo, HaHa, Jeon So Min, and Yang Se Chan, each took a moment to wish him a speedy recovery.

The announcement follows a previous insider report that the actor would be unable to appear on the program for quite a while as he heals from his injury, with the final decision on his return to be made as his recovery is monitored.

