Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Lee Kwang Soo unable to appear in March 8 episode of 'Running Man' due to ankle surgery after car accident

Lee Kwang Soo was recently unable to film SBS variety show 'Running Man' due to continued treatment following last week's car accident.

During the episode, which aired on March 8 at 5 PM KST, fellow cast member Yoo Jae Suk explained the situation, adding, "Lee Kwang Soo was unable to film with us because of an ankle fracture he sustained from his car accident last week[...] He said that he has to receive surgery."


Yoo Jae Suk, as well as other cast members Ji Seok Jin, Kim Jong Guk, Song Ji Hyo, HaHa, Jeon So Min, and Yang Se Chan, each took a moment to wish him a speedy recovery.

The announcement follows a previous insider report that the actor would be unable to appear on the program for quite a while as he heals from his injury, with the final decision on his return to be made as his recovery is monitored.

alexandra9304281 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

Rest properly Kwangsoo:)

chillaxin807 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

Please don’t rush back too soon. Take the time to heal your ankle properly. People don’t mind waiting. Get well soon!

Taeyeon's father passes away
