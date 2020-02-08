Fans are angry over all the recent announcements of celebrities belatedly revealing their marriages and having children

Celebrities have been belatedly revealing their marriages and having children, and fans are unhappy about this.



Within a month, four celebrities have revealed their marriages and children/pregnancies, some after many years of denial. EXO's Chen's announcement last month had fans split into EXO-L ACE (those who want Chen to leave EXO) and EXO-L (those who want Chen to stay in EXO).

Later in the month on January 27, Leessang's Gil revealed he got married 3 years ago and had a son 2 years ago. Fans were in shock as he had denied this news 3 years ago when it was initially out.

Actor Sung Joon had revealed that he had a child before he enlisted in the military on February 4. He wrote a handwritten letter to his fans and he shared he had registered the marriage but had not yet conducted the ceremony.

The next day on February 5, Lee Jae Hoon had revealed he had been secretly married since 2009 and has a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. Fans say they feel betrayed because he had been dubbing himself as a 'bachelor' in numerous variety shows for the past decade. Further, fans are expressing disappointment as he deliberately hid his family for a decade, denying their existence in public. They say it was irresponsible of him to let his family hide the fact he is their dad and a husband for such a long time.

What do you think of the recent announcements?

