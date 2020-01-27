Gil shocks viewers with his belated marriage and child announcement during hiatus

Rapper Gil surprised viewers and colleagues with an abrupt announcement that he had gotten married and had a child during his hiatus.

The formerly popular rapper and TV host has been on hiatus after his third drunk driving incident back in 2014. On January 27, he made his first television appearance since his hiatus through Channel A variety show 'Eye Contact'. Gil reported that he got married 3 years ago and had his son two years ago.

Gil's announcement surprised the hosts and his close friend Haha as well, who stated that he "had no idea".