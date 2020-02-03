Enlisted actor Sung Joon belatedly reveals he has gotten married, welcomed first child

Actor Sung Joon has belatedly revealed that he is both a husband and father.

On February 3 KST, his agency released a letter the actor handwrote for fans, where he revealed that he had married his non-celebrity girlfriend prior to enlisting in the military in December 2018, and the couple has since welcomed a child.

The letter reads as follows:





"Hello. This is actor Sung Joon, who has not greeted all of you in a while.

I'm not very good at expressing myself, but after deliberation over how well I - who wanted to tell you - could express my personal story, I picked up this pen.



Presently, I have been serving as a soldier in the South Korean army for a little over a year.

Around the time I joined the military, the biggest change of my life and also happiest event happened. It is the arrival of someone I love and will be with for the rest of my life. While happily making wedding plans, we learned the news we were going to have a baby.



It was such a great joy, also a miracle and a blessing. But as I joined the army right away, I wanted to prioritize the protection of the two precious people that came to my life. So the legal process for marriage was carried out as soon as possible, and we did not have a wedding ceremony where we could personally greet many people. It was because I thought it would be the best thing for me to do when I was about to join the army.



Then a year passed, and recently, I was worried about my wife, who has endured everything alone without me, so I applied for a change of service, and recently, I started my remaining military service as a regular military worker [a special circumstances solider who can serve during the day, then go home at night].



As an inexperienced first-timer, I wanted to keep my family a little closer, and because of this I wanted to tell all of you honestly about my personal story as well, which I had to delay a little bit.



It is happy and good news, but I feel sorry for not saying anything right away, and as a beginning head of a household, I would be really happy if you could understand my story.



After finishing my remaining military service, I'll be back both as actor Sung Joon and head of a family, with a stronger and more mature image than now.



With 2020's new start, please look forward to more changes, and I'll try hard.

Thank you always."





Meanwhile, Sung Jae is known for his lead roles in dramas such as 'Shut Up Flower Boy Band,' 'Can We Get Married,' and 'Gu Family Book.'