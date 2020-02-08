Women reveal Super Junior's Leeteuk is trying to slide into their DM's

Multiple women have revealed Super Junior's Leeteuk has tried to slide into their DM's.



On February 3 on an online community, a netizen wrote: "Why does Leeteuk keep sending Dm's?" with screenshots of the Instagram direct messages. In the set of images, one can see Leeteuk's verified Instagram account initiating the conversation and then moved on to talking about things related to the car. He suggests going for a drive together when Porche 992 comes out. The original poster shared the woman who received the DM is a model with a nice car.

On February 7, another screenshot of the Instagram DM was revealed. This time, it was an Instagram fitness model that received the message from Leeteuk. Other than these two incidents, many more people came forward sharing that they have received a message from Leeteuk.

These screenshots have garnered instant attention and netizens are split over the authenticity of these images.



In another news, Leeteuk has shared that someone sold off his phone number on February 6.

