1

4

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

Women reveal Super Junior's Leeteuk is trying to slide into their DM's

AKP STAFF

Multiple women have revealed Super Junior's Leeteuk has tried to slide into their DM's.  

On February 3 on an online community, a netizen wrote: "Why does Leeteuk keep sending Dm's?" with screenshots of the Instagram direct messages. In the set of images, one can see Leeteuk's verified Instagram account initiating the conversation and then moved on to talking about things related to the car. He suggests going for a drive together when Porche 992 comes out. The original poster shared the woman who received the DM is a model with a nice car. 

On February 7, another screenshot of the Instagram DM was revealed. This time, it was an Instagram fitness model that received the message from Leeteuk. Other than these two incidents, many more people came forward sharing that they have received a message from Leeteuk. 

These screenshots have garnered instant attention and netizens are split over the authenticity of these images. 

In another news, Leeteuk has shared that someone sold off his phone number on February 6.

What do you think?

  1. Super Junior
  2. Leeteuk
2 2,746 Share 20% Upvoted

0

FDNano75 pts 18 seconds ago 0
18 seconds ago

He is a grown man( 36 years old) why should we care?
Yes it is a bit clumsy to go down that path but he is clearly old enough to pursue those kinds of things. Sadly I can't translate what was said but if those individuals didn't tell him to stop messaging them then why put him on blast except for trying to get a tad of fame from this whole situation?

Share

0

krell-2,198 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

It could be worse , they could be selling his USED UNDERWEAR on EBAY ??? ... 😜

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Moving To Korea
43 minutes ago   4   335
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW 'Salute' in dance practice video
5 hours ago   1   1,085

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND