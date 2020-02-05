Lee Jae Hoon of old-school group Cool reveals he's been secretly married for 10 years

Lee Jae Hoon of old-school group Cool revealed he's been secretly married for the past 10 years.



On February 5, Lee Jae Hoon revealed on his personal fan cafe that he's married and the father of 2 children. He wrote, "As I was part of the entertainment industry from a young age, I wasn't able to judge properly what I should hide and what I should reveal. I want to confess the truth and live my life confidently as a husband and father."



As expected, fans and netizens seem surprised by the sudden news, and they have varying responses. They commented, "I bet there's a reason for it," "I think it's because his wife was sick," "It's such a late confession," "His family probably had it tough," "I don't know why he would hide it," and more.



What's your take on the sudden news?