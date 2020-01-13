181

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Chen announces marriage in a handwritten letter to fans + fiancée is pregnant

Below is his letter in full translation. 

"Hello, this is Chen. I'm writing because I have something to tell you. I don't know how to start and I am very nervous to break the news. But I wanted to be the first to tell my fans, who showed love and support for me, so I'm writing despite my crude writing. 

I have a girlfriend who I want to spend the rest of my life with. 


At first, I was worried about the consequences of my decision. But I was discussing it with the label and the members on how to deliver this, so you won't be surprised out of the blue.


But then I was graced with good news. 


Now that I couldn't do what I have been planning with my label and members, I worked up my courage, though I am not fully prepared. I couldn't hold it any longer. 

I appreciate my members who genuinely congratulated me, and thank you very much for your love and support. I will be forever grateful for your love, and I will do my best in my place, as usual, to reciprocate your love. Thank you always." 


SM Entertainment also revealed that his fiancee is pregnant but did not reveal how far she is in her pregnancy.

Congratulations!

61

PrettyCode979 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Congratulations!!!!

54

yourlocalkstan 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

HOLY SHIT CONGRATS CHEN WTF THIS IS SO FUCKING SUDDEN BUT I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY AND PEOPLE WISH YOU ALL THE LOVE IN THE WORLD. YOU DESERVE HAPPINESS

