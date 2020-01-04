9

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Red Velvet win #1 + Performances on January 4th 'Show! Music Core' New Year special!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On the New Year special episode, Kang Ye SeulRocket PunchBVNDITONEUSTSTDongkizB.O.YJung Se WoonGolden ChildSleepyThe BoyzStray KidsONFPentagonMomolandKim Jae Hwan, and Yang Joon Il performed.

As for the winners, Red Velvet, IU, and Changmo were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Psycho" that took the final win. Congrats to Red Velvet!


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

Kang Ye Seul


Rocket Punch


BVNDIT


ONEUS


TST


Dongkiz


B.O.Y


Jung Se Woon


Golden Child


Sleepy


The Boyz


Stray Kids


ONF


Pentagon


Momoland


Kim Jae Hwan


Yang Joon Il


  1. Red Velvet
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
Conybrown173 pts 22 minutes ago 0
Red velvet!!! Congrats!! 😍

