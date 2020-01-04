Red Velvet win #1 + Performances on January 4th 'Show! Music Core' New Year special!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On the New Year special episode, Kang Ye Seul, Rocket Punch, BVNDIT, ONEUS, TST, Dongkiz, B.O.Y, Jung Se Woon, Golden Child, Sleepy, The Boyz, Stray Kids, ONF, Pentagon, Momoland, Kim Jae Hwan, and Yang Joon Il performed.



As for the winners, Red Velvet, IU, and Changmo were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Psycho" that took the final win. Congrats to Red Velvet!



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



Kang Ye Seul







Rocket Punch







BVNDIT







ONEUS







TST







Dongkiz







B.O.Y







Jung Se Woon







Golden Child







Sleepy







The Boyz







Stray Kids







ONF







Pentagon







Momoland







Kim Jae Hwan







Yang Joon Il







