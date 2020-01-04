9

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ATEEZ drop album preview for 'Treasure Epilogue - Action to Answer'

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ have released their album preview for 'Treasure Epilogue - Action to Answer'!

In the album highlight medley above, fans get a preview of ATEEZ's title song "Answer", "Horizon", "Star 1117", "Precious", and "Outro: Long Journey". ATEEZ's epilogue mini album 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer' drops on January 6 KST, and the group have been teasing a charismatic and dramatic concept.

Check out ATEEZ's album preview above and their "Answer" performance teaser here if you missed it! 



  1. ATEEZ
  2. ACTION TO ANSWER
  3. TREASURE EPILOGUE
3 705 Share 90% Upvoted

3

Hwasbeanie14 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The whole album is a masterpiece to me... so proud of you ATEEZ!!!!

Share

2

satansan148 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Loved all the songs but Answer is my fave. Don't know why it breaks my heart tho...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

LABOUM, Solbin
LABOUM's Solbin to make cameo in drama 'Touch'
24 minutes ago   0   231

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND