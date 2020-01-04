ATEEZ drop album preview for 'Treasure Epilogue - Action to Answer'

ATEEZ have released their album preview for 'Treasure Epilogue - Action to Answer'!



In the album highlight medley above, fans get a preview of ATEEZ's title song "Answer", "Horizon", "Star 1117", "Precious", and "Outro: Long Journey". ATEEZ's epilogue mini album 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer' drops on January 6 KST, and the group have been teasing a charismatic and dramatic concept.



Check out ATEEZ's album preview above and their "Answer" performance teaser here if you missed it!







