NCT 127's Haechan to be absent from 'Neo City: Japan - The Origin' concerts in Fukuoka due to health issues

NCT 127's Haechan will be absent from 'Neo City: Japan - The Origin' concerts in Fukuoka this weekend due to health issues.



On January 3, NCT announced on their official Japanese Twitter that Haechan would not be participating at NCT 127's concerts in Fukuoka on January 4 and 5 due to his poor health. It seems that with his busy schedule as an NCT 127 and NCT Dream member, his health has taken a hit.



NCT stated on Twitter, "To everyone who looked forward to Haechan's performance, we apologize for the sudden notice. The members are working hard together to go through rehearsals until the opening, so everyone comes can enjoy the show."



Stay tuned for updates on Haechan and NCT.