Joo Jin Mo's label responds to rumors around alleged text leak scandal

Joo Jin Mo's label responded to rumors around his alleged text leak scandal.



As previously reported, the actor revealed he would be taking legal action as one victim of a phone hacking and blackmail incident that involved a number of celebrities, including a chef, idol, and actors. Text messages allegedly leaked from Joo Jin Mo's phone uncovered details of his alleged sordid personal life with a number of celebrity and non-celebrity women, and they also allegedly involved his close friend, actor Jang Dong Geun. However, his label has called the rumors false information.



On the January 15th episode of SBS's 'Access Showbiz Tonight', a lawyer spoke up on comparisons to Jung Joon Young's controversial KaKaoTalk chatroom, stating, "In Jung Joon Young's case, there was a large number of direct evidence about making women unconscious and sexually assaulting them. However, in this case, there's the possibility of receiving criticism for morally reprehensible acts, but the situation doesn't call for legal punishment."



Joo Jin Mo's label stated, "He's personally being bothered and in a tough situation. More than anything, his family is in a lot of pain because of this. He's also apologetic for unintentionally causing you all hurt. However, he's never done what some are doubting and speculating about him. The threats (of blackmail) began in November of 2019. They demanded money after sending passport, social security, driver's license information and even personal information about his family. He felt he would be participating in the crime if he submitted to the threats, so he filed a report with the police."



Stay tuned for updates.