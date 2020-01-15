9

3

Posted by germainej

Actress Park Shin Hye dances to Zico's 'Any Song' in Grand Canyon

Actress Park Shin Hye danced to Zico's "Any Song" all the way in the Grand Canyon National Park.

Park Shin Hye is the next celebrity to show her support for the song following Lee HyoriKim Chung Ha, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa. On January 15, the actress posted the video below along with the message, "In the year 2020 in the Grand Canyon, 'Any Song' challenge. So much fun. Let's not huddle because of the cold, but let's movie!"

In recent news, Zico's "Any Song" officially achieved an all-kill on music charts.  

Which has been your favorite "Any Song" challenge so far?

1

xyed007
45 minutes ago

i love her. it was PARK SHIN HYE. that i got to know south korean dramas, kpop along with CNBLUE yonghwa. THANK YOU SO MUCH

just-another-day
34 minutes ago

She is just too stinking CUTE! Haha! Love her!❤️

