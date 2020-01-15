BTS superfan Oli London talks about why he loves Jimin so much, says girlfriend understands

BTS superfan Oli London explained why he loves Jimin so much and revealed his girlfriend understands his obsession.



As previously reported, Oli London shocked Army around the world when he underwent $150,000 USD worth of cosmetic surgery to look like his favorite member and even went as far as to marry a cardboard cut-out of Jimin. The January 15th episode of SBS's 'Access Showbiz Tonight' held an interview with the superfan, who expressed, "I ended up loving Jimin's songs, dance, fashion, thoughts, and everything. He was like a god."



He continued, "The cardboard cut-out acts in place as the real Jimin for me." Oli also revealed that his girlfriend understands his obsession, stating, "My girlfriend really likes Jimin as well. She understands my marriage. People express their love and dedication to K-pop stars in their own way. It's just that my way is a bit more extreme than others."



What are your thoughts on Oli London's extreme fandom?

