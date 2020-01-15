Actor Jang Dong Gun reportedly returns from Hawaii without Go So Young or children

Actor Jang Dong Gun has reportedly returned from Hawaii without wife and actress Go So Young or their children.



According to reports on January 15, media outlets reported, "Jang Dong Gun returned from Hawaii on the 13th." However, Go So Young and their two children are reportedly planning to arrive separately at a later time.



Due to the actor's solo arrival, many are speculating the rumors of trouble in the marriage are true. As previously reported, rumors said Jang Dong Gun and Go So Young were not on speaking terms following the actor's alleged connection to the recent leaks of text messages from Joo Jin Mo's phone.



Go So Young has stayed out of the limelight since the rumors began, and it seems she's choosing to keep herself and the couple's children away from the drama.



Stay tuned for updates.