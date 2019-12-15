Former Wassup member Sujin signs with Ungbin ENS for a new start as an actress

Bang Sujin, a former Wassup member, will be starting anew as an actress.

After debuting as a member of Wassup, she had been on various dramas such as 'Introverted Boss', 'Lingerie Girls' Generation', 'A Korean Odyssey', and more. She's now signed with an acting agency Ungbin ENS, who said, "We are very happy to have formed this relationship with Bang Sujin, and we are planning to support her as best as we can so she can be active in various aspects. Please show her a lot of interest."

Good luck to Sujin!