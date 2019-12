LOONA has set a new record as a K-pop girl group!

The girls' pre-release single "365" managed the feat of ranking #1 on 22 different iTunes charts. Even more impressively, the girls managed to rank #1 on both USA iTunes' Single Chart and the Albums Chart, a feat that no one else but BTS has achieved before, as well as a feat no other K-pop girl group has achieved.

Congratulations to LOONA.