Ailee talked about her monthly income.

She was a guest on KBS Radio Cool FM's 'Park Myung Soo's RAdio Show'. During the show, DJ Park Myung Soo asked her how her monthly income was.



Ailee had brought her puppy onto the show, and she said, "I'm currently raising three dogs. I feed them all well with organic kibble. I can raise 3-10 dogs comfortably on organic kibble with my monthly income. Of course, I'm not planning to get any more dogs."

What a cute way to describe her income!