Victim alleges that rapper NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) initially attempted to conceal DUI accident

Victim of NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon)'s DUI accident has made a statement.

On September 7, rapper NO:EL (19) was taken under investigation for causing an accident while driving under the influence, hitting a motorcycle with his passenger car. His father, congressman Jang Jae Won from the Liberty Korea Party, made an official apology on behalf of his son, writing that he deserves to take all legal responsibility from the accident.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist victim alleged that NO:EL initially attempted to conceal the accident by bribing him with 10,000,000 KRW (~10,000 USD) with mention of his father being a member of Korea's National Assembly. Furthermore, an anonymous person had arrived at the scene, shortly after the accident, claiming he was the driver and not Jang Yong Joon. According to the victim, the rapper affirmed the situation with the anonymous person, but later denied such attempts to switch the driver's identity.



Currently, congressman Jang Jae Won is denying all claims that his son had mentioned his name at the scene of the accident. In addition, the public turned their attention to NO:EL's automobile, which was reported to be a high-priced Mercedes-Benz.

