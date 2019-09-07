Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

3

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

MONSTA X drops teaser for 'WE ARE HERE' in Seoul concert DVD

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X has dropped a teaser for their upcoming DVD release.

On September 8, MONSTA X unveiled a montage of clips taken from their 2019 world tour 'We Are Here' in Seoul. As a DVD packaged with a special kit, pre-orders for the product set will begin on September 9 and the full release will take place on October 4. Watch the preview clip above to virtually re-live the concert moments of MONSTA X's latest world tour in high definition!

Will you be getting yourself a copy of this DVD?

  1. MONSTA X
0 585 Share 75% Upvoted
Kim Hyun Joong
The Symphony: Kim Hyun-Joong's encore concert
19 minutes ago   0   116
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
18 hours ago   30   91,503

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND