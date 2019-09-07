Rapper NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) under investigation for causing DUI accident

According to media reports on September 7, rapper NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) was involved in a DUI car accident on this day at approximately 12:40 AM KST.

The accident occurred near Seoul's Mapo-gu vicinity, where Jang Yong Joon hit a motorcycle with his passenger car. When police arrived on scene, they tested Jang Yong Joon to determine his blood alcohol concentration. Police confirmed Jang Yong Joon's BAC to be at the 'License Revoked' level, or over 0.1% in Korea.

Finally, Jang Yong Joon is revealed to have reported to the police station for investigative questioning regarding the car accident before he was sent home later this morning.

Meanwhile, Jang Yong Joon first made his public appearance as a contestant on Mnet's 'School Rapper' in 2017. He also appeared on 'Show Me The Money 6', and is also known as the son of Liberty Korea Party congressman Jang Jae Won. He is currently active under Indigo Music.

