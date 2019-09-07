Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Rapper NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) under investigation for causing DUI accident

AKP STAFF

According to media reports on September 7, rapper NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) was involved in a DUI car accident on this day at approximately 12:40 AM KST. 

The accident occurred near Seoul's Mapo-gu vicinity, where Jang Yong Joon hit a motorcycle with his passenger car. When police arrived on scene, they tested Jang Yong Joon to determine his blood alcohol concentration. Police confirmed Jang Yong Joon's BAC to be at the 'License Revoked' level, or over 0.1% in Korea. 

Finally, Jang Yong Joon is revealed to have reported to the police station for investigative questioning regarding the car accident before he was sent home later this morning. 

Meanwhile, Jang Yong Joon first made his public appearance as a contestant on Mnet's 'School Rapper' in 2017. He also appeared on 'Show Me The Money 6', and is also known as the son of Liberty Korea Party congressman Jang Jae Won. He is currently active under Indigo Music

  1. misc.
1 709 Share 50% Upvoted

0

DTRT7,623 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

"is also known as the son of Liberty Korea Party congressman Jang Jae Won."


Guaranteed he wont see a second in jail.

Share
CLC
CLC sabotage each other in 'Devil' MV
22 hours ago   22   10,550
Mina, Seungri, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jung Joon Young, Irene, Seulgi, Taeyong, Lucas, Sunmi, Sana, Tzuyu
Most Googled K-Pop Idols
8 hours ago   10   40,330
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
6 hours ago   17   26,028
X1
X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!
18 hours ago   4   5,464

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND