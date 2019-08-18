Red Velvet reveal preview of title track 'Umpah Umpah' from 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'

Red Velvet have revealed a preview of the track "Umpah Umpah" from their upcoming mini album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.

"Umpah Umpah" has an upbeat, poppy sound, and it's about knowing for sure that you and someone should be together. Red Velvet previously released audio previews for title track "Umpah Umpah", "Carpool", "Love is the Way", "Eyes Locked, Hands Locked", and "Ladies Night", and their comeback features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept for their album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.



Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST.