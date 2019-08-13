Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

58

12

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

Red Velvet give a preview of 'Carpool' from 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet have revealed a preview of their song "Carpool" from their upcoming 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.

Their "Carpool" teaser follows the audio preview of the title track for 'ReVe Festival: Day 2', "Umpah Umpah". Red Velvet's comeback features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept.

Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST. 

  1. Red Velvet
  2. THE REVE FESTIVAL
5 6,375 Share 83% Upvoted

2

Kpopfanfics232 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

They all look stunning! I loooove blond Yeri!!

Share

1

Jichuchi139 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

Ok they can pick me up and give me a ride all they want 😭

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AOA, Jimin
AOA's Jimin surprises fans with new hairstyle
17 hours ago   23   17,900

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND