Red Velvet have revealed a preview of their song "Carpool" from their upcoming 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.
Their "Carpool" teaser follows the audio preview of the title track for 'ReVe Festival: Day 2', "Umpah Umpah". Red Velvet's comeback features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept.
Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
58
12
Posted by21 hours ago
Red Velvet give a preview of 'Carpool' from 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'
Red Velvet have revealed a preview of their song "Carpool" from their upcoming 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.
5 6,375 Share 83% Upvoted
Log in to comment