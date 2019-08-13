Red Velvet give a preview of 'Carpool' from 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'

Red Velvet have revealed a preview of their song "Carpool" from their upcoming 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.



Their "Carpool" teaser follows the audio preview of the title track for 'ReVe Festival: Day 2', "Umpah Umpah". Red Velvet's comeback features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept.



Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST.