Red Velvet have revealed a short teaser clip of "Love is the Way" from their upcoming 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.
This teaser follows the audio previews for "Umpah Umpah" and "Carpool". Red Velvet's comeback features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept for their album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.
Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
3
2
Posted by1 hour ago
Red Velvet drop preview of 'Love is the Way' from 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'
Red Velvet have revealed a short teaser clip of "Love is the Way" from their upcoming 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.
0 1,025 Share 60% Upvoted
Log in to comment