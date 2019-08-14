Red Velvet drop preview of 'Love is the Way' from 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'

Red Velvet have revealed a short teaser clip of " Love is the Way " from their upcoming 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.



This teaser follows the audio previews for "Umpah Umpah" and "Carpool". Red Velvet's comeback features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept for their album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.



Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST.



