Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet drop preview of 'Love is the Way' from 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'

Red Velvet have revealed a short teaser clip of "Love is the Way" from their upcoming 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.

This teaser follows the audio previews for "Umpah Umpah" and "Carpool". Red Velvet's comeback features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept for their album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.

Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST.

  1. Red Velvet
  2. LOVE IS THE WAY
