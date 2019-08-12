Red Velvet reveals unique teaser video for new mini-album + teaser snippet of upcoming title track 'Umpah Umpah'

Red Velvet is living the hustle life and gearing up for their comeback mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 2'.

The unique road-trip themed animation video shows a rover-like camping vehicle landing on a mysterious planet heading to a cafe called "Umpah Umpah", which is also the name of the group's newest title track. The song is bubbly and representative of Red Velvet's signature sound.

Summer is almost over, but Red Velvet is here to send you off with a bang. Are you ready for their comeback on August 20?