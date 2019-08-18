TV programs featuring Ahn Jae Hyun & Goo Hye Sun respond to divorce news

TV programs featuring Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun have responded to news of the couple's divorce.



On August 18, a source from Ahn Jae Hyun's upcoming drama MBC's 'People with Flaws' stated, "The conflict between Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun is a personal issue, so we're currently not discussing the possibility of his departure or checking the facts. We're keeping an eye on how the situation unfolds." The series later added, "He plans to participate in filming tomorrow on the 19th."



Goo Hye Sun was also set to feature as a guest on SBS reality show 'My Little Old Boy', which follows older, unmarried men and commentary from their mothers. A producer stated, "The producers found out about the news today, and we were very caught offguard. We're currently modifying and editing the pre-recorded broadcast. We'll do our best not to affect today's broadcast."



During filming, Goo Hye Sun opened up about her married life to Ahn Jae Hyun and their first kiss.

