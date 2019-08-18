Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TV programs featuring Ahn Jae Hyun & Goo Hye Sun respond to divorce news

AKP STAFF

TV programs featuring Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun have responded to news of the couple's divorce.

On August 18, a source from Ahn Jae Hyun's upcoming drama MBC's 'People with Flaws' stated, "The conflict between Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun is a personal issue, so we're currently not discussing the possibility of his departure or checking the facts. We're keeping an eye on how the situation unfolds." The series later added, "He plans to participate in filming tomorrow on the 19th."

Goo Hye Sun was also set to feature as a guest on SBS reality show 'My Little Old Boy', which follows older, unmarried men and commentary from their mothers. A producer stated, "The producers found out about the news today, and we were very caught offguard. We're currently modifying and editing the pre-recorded broadcast. We'll do our best not to affect today's broadcast."

During filming, Goo Hye Sun opened up about her married life to Ahn Jae Hyun and their first kiss.

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
  2. Goo Hye Sun
6 14,511 Share 67% Upvoted

2

Canucks4Life2,363 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Honestly a divorce is between 2 individuals not there TV drama and there variety show appearances, it shouldn't have an affect on there careers unless they have done something wrong.

Share

0

Deni458 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Someone needs to take her phone off her that’s all I know

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
Jennie & Friends actually never died (& never will)
21 hours ago   191   72,168
Hyerin
EXID's Hyerin opens a new Twitter account
5 hours ago   0   3,242

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND