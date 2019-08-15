Red Velvet have revealed a preview clip of their track "Eyes Locked, Hands Locked" from their upcoming album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.
Fans previously got to listen to audio previews for title track "Umpah Umpah", "Carpool", and "Love is the Way". Red Velvet's comeback features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept for their album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.
Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST.
Red Velvet reveal preview of 'Eyes Locked, Hands Locked' from 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'
