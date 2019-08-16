Red Velvet give a preview of 'Ladies Night' from 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'

Red Velvet have revealed a preview of the track "Ladies Night" from their upcoming mini album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.

"Ladies Night" has an upbeat, retro vibe and includes lyrics about spending a night with your friends. Red Velvet previously released audio previews for title track "Umpah Umpah", "Carpool", "Love is the Way", and "Eyes Locked, Hands Locked", and their comeback features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept for their album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.



Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST.

