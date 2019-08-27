Nam Tae Hyun announces comeback with South Club's 4th EP 'Good Album'

Singer Nam Tae Hyun will be returning to promotions approximately 3 months after his cheating scandal and relationship with fellow singer Jang Jae In.

On August 28, Nam Tae Hyun announced the release of South Club's 4th EP 'Good Album' via his Instagram. The singer also revealed the upcoming album's tracklist, containing 5 titles - "Black Hall", "Jeanne D'Arc", "Upper", "Hell", and "Flower".



Earlier this year, Nam Tae Hyun's former girlfriend Jang Jae In exploited Nam Tae Hyun for allegedly cheating during their relationship. Afterward, Nam Tae Hyun made a public apology and departed from the cast of his musical 'Mephisto'. On June 20, Jang Jae In revealed that she has come to a settlement with Nam Tae Hyun, ending the controversy.