English actor Richard Armitage shares photo from his naengmyeon dinner with Song Joong Ki

On August 27, English actor Richard Armitage shared a photo from his dinner outing with his co-star Song Joong Ki!

Richard Armitage is currently in Korea as part of the cast of upcoming Korean blockbuster film 'Victory' alongside Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Hae Jin, and more. In his Instagram post, Richard Armitage wrote, "Song Joong-ki introduced me to 냉면; 冷麵 it’s now my new favorite dish." He also added on in another post, "Apparently there is a Korean pop song...about this bowl of noodles!!!", sharing a perfect shot of some delicious naengmyeon noodles (Korean cold noodles).

This is the first time in a while that actor Song Joong Ki was spotted in public after news of his divorce with Song Hye Kyo, and fans were glad to see the star well and healthy, carrying out his filming schedules as planned.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki will be greeting viewers soon with 'Arthdal Chronicles Part 3', airing on tvN and Netflix beginning September 7.