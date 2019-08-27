Shinhwa's Eric & Jung Yoo Mi ultimately turn down remake drama 'Que Sera Sera'

Shinhwa's Eric and actress Jung Yoo Mi have ultimately turned down their offers to star as the male and female lead of an upcoming remake drama, 'Que Sera Sera'.

Back in 2007, Eric and Jung Yoo Mi worked together for MBC's 'Que Sera Sera' about upper-class chaebols in the fashion and shopping mall industry. The drama is being considered for a remake this year by JS Pictures, and Eric and Jung Yoo Mi were offered the male and female lead roles in the remake production. After considering the offers, the two stars have chosen to turn down the series.

The production company is currently seeking out new casting options ahead of the drama's remake.