Shinhwa's Lee Min Woo holds fan meeting after sexual assault scandal + states he will do his best to stand honorably in front of his fans

Shinhwa's Lee Min Woo has directly addressed his sexual assault controversy to his fans.

Lee Min Woo held his first fan meeting in two years on July 20 at the Yonsei University 100th Anniversary Concert Hall in Shinchondong. He is currently under controversy after being accused of forcing himself on two girls in their 20s while out drinking on June 29.

Most celebrities are known for disappearing from the public eye following scandals, but Lee Min Woo appeared in front of fans to reveal his personal thoughts on his situation. After finishing the event, he stated "I have a lot I want to say, but I will save my words. As a Shinhwa member and as M Lee Min Woo, I will do my best to stand before you honorably."

Lee Min Woo's label, Live Works Company stated that the alleged incident was an "event that happened after a small misunderstanding" and that "all misunderstandings have been solved. There was no indecent assault and the charges have been dropped." However, police have found CCTV footage of the alleged incident that state otherwise.

Netizens are expressing their shock at the situation, stating:

"His case was forwarded to prosecution after they found the CCTV footage. Shameless and disgusting."

"Pervert... he should know not to be shameful at that age."

"Honorably? Don't you know that you have no right to stand honorably in this controversy?"

"I'm surprised he went through with his fan meeting."