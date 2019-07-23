Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Shinhwa's Lee Min Woo holds fan meeting after sexual assault scandal + states he will do his best to stand honorably in front of his fans

Shinhwa's Lee Min Woo has directly addressed his sexual assault controversy to his fans. 

Lee Min Woo held his first fan meeting in two years on July 20 at the Yonsei University 100th Anniversary Concert Hall in Shinchondong. He is currently under controversy after being accused of forcing himself on two girls in their 20s while out drinking on June 29.

Most celebrities are known for disappearing from the public eye following scandals, but Lee Min Woo appeared in front of fans to reveal his personal thoughts on his situation. After finishing the event, he stated "I have a lot I want to say, but I will save my words. As a Shinhwa member and as M Lee Min Woo, I will do my best to stand before you honorably." 

Lee Min Woo's label, Live Works Company stated that the alleged incident was an "event that happened after a small misunderstanding" and that "all misunderstandings have been solved. There was no indecent assault and the charges have been dropped." However, police have found CCTV footage of the alleged incident that state otherwise. 

Netizens are expressing their shock at the situation, stating: 

"His case was forwarded to prosecution after they found the CCTV footage. Shameless and disgusting."

"Pervert... he should know not to be shameful at that age."

"Honorably? Don't you know that you have no right to stand honorably in this controversy?"

"I'm surprised he went through with his fan meeting."

  Minwoo (M)
hotmamajama357
60 minutes ago

What is he expecting, sympathy and pity? I'm glad that they're calling him out on it.

AngelGizo183
27 minutes ago

The nerve.... The audacity.... police have your cctv 'movies' and you still dared to talk honor and sh*t!!!! but you know what boi, you are right too cuz with that kinda law force and them crazy oppalogists, I would be that bold too... As a matter of fact, call pimpri and go to his spa to relax more...

