BTS's 'Boy With Luv' is nominated for awards at the 2019 MTV VMA's

BTS is picking up awards and nominations like no other and this newest nomination marks the latest of a long list of hefty accomplishments the group has achieved within the past year.

The boys were officially nominated for the 2019 MTV VMA's in the "best collaboration" category for their song "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey.



They're also nominated in the "best k-pop" category along with BLACKPINK "Kill This Love," EXO "Tempo," MONSTA X ft. French Montana "Who Do U Love," NCT "Regular," and TXT's "Cat & Dog."

Congratulations again to BTS for their achievements.

