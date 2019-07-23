Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 1 hour ago

BTS's 'Boy With Luv' is nominated for awards at the 2019 MTV VMA's

BTS is picking up awards and nominations like no other and this newest nomination marks the latest of a long list of hefty accomplishments the group has achieved within the past year. 

The boys were officially nominated for the 2019 MTV VMA's in the "best collaboration" category for their song "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey


They're also nominated in the "best k-pop" category along with BLACKPINK "Kill This Love," EXO "Tempo," MONSTA X ft. French Montana "Who Do U Love," NCT "Regular," and TXT's "Cat & Dog."

Congratulations again to BTS for their achievements. 

DisplayName9751 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

Actually, they were nominated in four categories with two fanvoted. But keeping them out of main categories when they're doing numbers just like western artists is embarrassing.

K_J_Y 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

They're actually nominated for FOUR categories!!

Congratulations to our boys even though they deserves more nominations for much bigger awards since they're making BIG numbers in the US, not a cake categorie but duuh it's VMA's .

Don't forget to cast your vote, it started already.

