Police find CCTV evidence of Shinhwa Minwoo's sexual harassment

Police have found CCTV evidence of Shinhwa Minwoo's sexual harassment against two women.



On July 17, Minwoo's molestation case was forwarded to prosecution. Though the victims previously withdrew their complaints, the police continued to investigate as is protocol under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.



Minwoo's agency stated that in a drunken state he had confused the victim for another person, and he told police during questioning, "It was a show of playfulness and a joke gone too far. I had no other intentions." However, police have reviewed CCTV and come to the conclusion that regardless of his intentions sexual harassment did indeed occur.



As previously reported, Minwoo is accused of forcibly kissing and groping two women without consent at a bar on June 29 KST. Stay tuned for updates.