Shinhwa's Minwoo under investigation for sexual assault

Shinhwa's Minwoo is under suspicion of sexually assaulting two females.

The singer allegedly sexually assaulted two females by kissing them without their consent. Minwoo apparently committed these acts on June 29 at a bar while with his celebrity friends and approached a table near him where two females in their twenties were sitting.

One of the females reported the incident at 6:44 am the following morning and reported that Minwoo grabbed her face and kissed her and also groped her upper body.

Minwoo has not yet been interrogated by the police regarding this incident.