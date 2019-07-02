Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Shinhwa's Minwoo under investigation for sexual assault

Shinhwa's Minwoo is under suspicion of sexually assaulting two females.

The singer allegedly sexually assaulted two females by kissing them without their consent. Minwoo apparently committed these acts on June 29 at a bar while with his celebrity friends and approached a table near him where two females in their twenties were sitting. 

One of the females reported the incident at 6:44 am the following morning and reported that Minwoo grabbed her face and kissed her and also groped her upper body. 

Minwoo has not yet been interrogated by the police regarding this incident. 

JoyHana
38 minutes ago

Can those men please just stay at home and far away from women? Don't drink if you can't handle it (or better yet don't drink at all).

Mordee
1 hour ago

What is going on with kpop?!!!

