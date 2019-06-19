Red Velvet's Seulgi opens her own Instagram account

Red Velvet's Seulgi has opened up her own Instagram account!



On June 19, Seulgi posted the photos of herself backstage below along with the simple message, "Hi." Though she only has 1 post so far, the Red Velvet member already has over 14.7K followers.



Check out Seulgi's Instagram and follow below! In related news, Red Velvet have made a comeback with "Zimzalabin".

