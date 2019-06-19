Yoon Ji Sung updates fans from the military

Yoon Ji Sung has updated fans from the military.



On June 19, Yoon Ji Sung shared the below photo of himself in a beret and military uniform on Instagram. He also gave a shoutout to fans with a rice bowl emoji, which refers to his fan club name BABAL or grains of rice.



Yoon Ji Sung started up his official mandatory military enlistment as an active-duty soldier on May 14 KST. Stay tuned for updates!