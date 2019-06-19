Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Yoon Ji Sung updates fans from the military

Yoon Ji Sung has updated fans from the military.

On June 19, Yoon Ji Sung shared the below photo of himself in a beret and military uniform on Instagram. He also gave a shoutout to fans with a rice bowl emoji, which refers to his fan club name BABAL or grains of rice.

Yoon Ji Sung started up his official mandatory military enlistment as an active-duty soldier on May 14 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

🍚

