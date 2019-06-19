A Pink's Eunji named as next DJ of KBS' 'Music Plaza'

A Pink's Eunji has been named as the next DJ of KBS' 'Music Plaza'.



On June 19, KBS confirmed, "A Pink's Eunji has joined the KBS Cool FM DJ lineup. Starting from July 1, 'Jung Eunji's Music Plaza' airs from noon to 2PM KST."



In other news, Eunji recently wrapped up her first solo Asia tour, meeting 15,000 fans in 7 cities. She also made her bigscreen debut in the horror movie '0.0 MHz', which premiered this past May.



'Jung Eunji's Music Plaza' starts up from 12PM-2PM KST on KBS Cool FM through the mobile app KONG on July 1.

