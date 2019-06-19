Red Velvet have dropped a music video for "Zimzalabim"!
In the MV, the Red Velvet members hit a mysterious amusement park that's a bit unexpected. "Zimzalabin" is the title track of the girl group's mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1', and it's definitely a high energy dance track for fans to turn up this summer.
Check out Red Velvet's "Zimzalabim" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Red Velvet hit mysterious amusement park in 'Zimzalabim' MV
