Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

157

92

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Red Velvet hit mysterious amusement park in 'Zimzalabim' MV

AKP STAFF


Red Velvet have dropped a music video for "Zimzalabim"!

In the MV, the Red Velvet members hit a mysterious amusement park that's a bit unexpected. "Zimzalabin" is the title track of the girl group's mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1', and it's definitely a high energy dance track for fans to turn up this summer.

Check out Red Velvet's "Zimzalabim" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 





  1. Red Velvet
99 26,135 Share 63% Upvoted

42

Punpun_Onodera49 pts 3 days ago 14
3 days ago

Everything except for the bridge sounds so lazy and underwhelming.

SM seriously needs to fire their composer and lyricist, Red Velvet’s last three tracks were freaking horrible and so messy. I love the girls and the mv itself is amazing but the quality of their title song is just beyond horrible. How could someone approve of this song?

Share

14 more replies

18

iftirasy19 pts 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

Can't they stop with all the meaningless tracks?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,970
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,433

allkpop in your Inbox