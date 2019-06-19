Red Velvet hit mysterious amusement park in 'Zimzalabim' MV





Red Velvet have dropped a music video for "Zimzalabim"!



In the MV, the Red Velvet members hit a mysterious amusement park that's a bit unexpected. "Zimzalabin" is the title track of the girl group's mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1', and it's definitely a high energy dance track for fans to turn up this summer.



Check out Red Velvet's "Zimzalabim" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.











