Bling Bling has released their debut teaser.

The 6-member girl group is MAJOR9's first girl group, and they have been preparing for their debut for 4 years. The members include Korean members Yubin, Joohyun, Jieun, Narin, and Japanese members Marin and Ayami. The girls will be debuting with their first digital single "G.G.B". The song is an electronic song with a hip hop base.

Check it out above and get hyped for the girls' debut on November 17th!.